Next week's episodes of the BBC1 soap will see Phil drown his sorrows at the Albert as Sharon and Aunt Sal unite to bring him home and stop the drinking.

But when Phil insists on continuing his bender behind closed doors, Sharon snaps and locks him in the bedroom!

The morning after the night before finds a broken Sharon still refusing to let Phil out of the room. Determined to have another drink, Phil finds a bottle wrapped up for Christmas and takes a swig. But Sharon is later startled when she discovers what's happened and confronts Phil.

But when Phil is challenged, he lashes out and injures his wife's ear. As Sharon locks Phil back in his room, he exacerbates the tense situation by spitting out some vicious words. Is their marriage over for good this time?

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

