As Grant returns to the Square once again, the Mitchell brothers tear off to find both Ben and Jay. But when Phil collapses, an already tense situation is made even more fraught as Grant steps in to take control.

So will Grant be able to find the missing members of the clan - or will he find himself in grave danger? Find out when EastEnders broadcasts these scenes in the week starting Monday 5 September.

