EastEnders kidnap drama! Jay and Ben are abducted, Phil collapses - plus Grant returns
There's massive Mitchell drama coming up on the BBC1 soap
The Mitchells will once again take centre stage next week on EastEnders when Ben and Jay are kidnapped by Paul's killers.
All hell will break loose for the family when Phil then tries to get his son back, while a terrified Courtney is forced to call on dad Grant for help.
As Grant returns to the Square once again, the Mitchell brothers tear off to find both Ben and Jay. But when Phil collapses, an already tense situation is made even more fraught as Grant steps in to take control.
So will Grant be able to find the missing members of the clan - or will he find himself in grave danger? Find out when EastEnders broadcasts these scenes in the week starting Monday 5 September.
