“Lauren hasn’t got much of a chance,” said Jossa. “Her life has to get much worse before it gets better – and it does get worse, it really does!”

Back in January, executive producer Lorraine Newman explained that Lauren’s binge drinking would become a major storyline on the BBC1 soap: “It’s a huge story, something that’s affecting so many teens and the impact that it’s having on the parents and the siblings is huge. It’s something we’ll be going into major detail with.”

Now, in an interview with Inside Soap, star Jacqueline Jossa has given more details of what viewers can expect: “The storyline coming up is pretty shocking. I very much hope it hits home for viewers watching. The only person who can help Lauren is herself. For a while, there was a chance Joey might have been able to, but he gave up. So until Lauren realises she’s got serious problems, she’s not going to get better.”