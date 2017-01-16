Dot and Glenda are to be taken aback by Jack's methods when it comes to explaining Ronnie and Roxy's death to little Ricky. Tonight's episode of EastEnders will see the young lad get a frank response from his dad when he asks whether the Mitchell sisters will be returning from heaven.

Advertisement

After laying it on the line that Ronnie and Roxy are dead and aren't ever coming back. Jack faces concerning looks from both Dot and Glenda. But is he doing the right thing in being so honest about what happened? And will Ricky be left traumatised by Jack's words?