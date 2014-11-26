And is there any character who Peter would cover for if turned out that they were guilty of Lucy's murder? "It depends on what the circumstances were. Whether it was accident or manslaughter - maybe he would show some sympathy. But if was all-out murder, I think he'd want justice no matter who it was. But it's good that the fans want to know. I want to know more than they do! We all talk about it here and come up with theories."

The long-running murder mystery is set to reach its climax over the soap's 30th anniversary in February 2015 with a special live episode. So is Hardy looking forward to the experience?

"I'm really looking forward to it. It'll be nice to do something a bit different. We did some live stuff for Children in Need and you get all hyped up. But nobody is actually there when you film on the lot, so it does feel less nerve-wracking than being on stage. So, at the moment, I'm not feeling too nervous about it. But I might well be nearer the time!"

