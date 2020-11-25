Only what they do not realise is that they are caught in the act by Ian who realises what he has seen could be the leverage he needs to get out of one of his many sticky situations.

Ian wastes no time in confronting Max and warns him that unless he backs off, the whole of Walford will hear about what he has been up to with a married woman. But this is Max Branning and he does not take to the blackmail as well as Ian had hoped- getting violent and issuing a threat of his own.

The week gets worse for Ian as more and more people start to turn on him including Tina (Luisa Bradshaw-White), and even his own family, including Kathy (Gillian Taylforth). The enemy list for Ian is larger than it has ever been and that all comes to a head when he is left lifeless on the floor in the Vic.

Who has attacked him, and are his injuries as serious as they look?

While Ian is away from the square, Adam will be swapping the screen for the stage as he takes on the lead role in Looking Good Dead. Starring as Tom Bryce in the adaptation of the Peter James novel, the show will (hopefully) launch in April 2021 and go on to tour the UK.

