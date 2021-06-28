EastEnders and Holby City move to BBC Two to make way for Wimbledon

Last-minute scheduling changes have been announced to accommodate Wimbledon coverage on the BBC.

EastEnders was previously billed as airing a double-bill tonight at on BBC One – with two episodes airing to make way for tomorrow night’s England v Germany Euro 2020 football match.

Holby City would then have followed tonight at 7.50pm on BBC One.

However, these three episodes will now make way for the Andy Murray v Nikoloz Basilashvili match at Wimbledon 2021.

EastEnders and Holby City will now air on BBC Two, in the same time slots as originally intended.

No programmes will be displaced from their planned BBC Two slots, since that channel had planned to air Wimbledon coverage all day.

In tonight’s EastEnders, Tiffany reluctantly gives more pills to Bernie, who is still hope to lose enough weight to become Rainie’s surrogate, while Kathy helps to clear the air between Mila and Iqra.

EastEnders episodes up to and including those planned to be broadcast on 1st July are also all available to watch on demand via BBC iPlayer.

This means that EE fans can get their Albert Square fix whenever they like, though Holby fans are less lucky and remain subject to the whims of the schedulers.

In tonight’s episode, Lucky tries to overcome her personal crisis by throwing herself into work, but in her eagerness to go above and beyond she oversteps the mark.

Earlier this month, the BBC announced that Holby City will end in 2022, afer 23 years on-screen.

