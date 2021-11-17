EastEnders and Holby City hit by BBC One schedule changes

Sometimes it can be hard to keep up with the schedule changes.

One of the first types of shows to fall victim to shifting schedules are the soaps and continuing dramas, and it seems fans of EastEnders and Holby City have some more changes to keep track of.

On Tuesday 23rd November, EastEnders and Holby City will move to later slots in the schedule.

EastEnders will move from its usual Tuesday slot of 7:30pm to 8pm.

Holby City will therefore move from its 7:50pm slot to 8:20pm.

The change comes as The One Show is extended to 8pm and Garden Rescue has been dropped from the schedule.

Meanwhile, EastEnders will also air five minutes later than planned on Monday 29th November.

Instead, EastEnders will air at 8:10pm instead of 8:05pm.

This is to accommodate a slightly longer edition of The One Show and a double bill of MasterChef: The Professionals on either side of the instalment of the London-based soap.

Finally, on Thursday 2nd December, EastEnders will once again shift five minutes later from its planned slot of 7:35pm to 7:40pm.

Sadly, Holby City fans will be aware that the long-running medical drama will soon be coming to an end.

Piers Wenger, who is Director of BBC Drama, said of the cancellation earlier this year: “It was an incredibly difficult decision that took time to come to. We had clear direction on wanting to make more drama across the UK.

“We had EastEnders, Holby in the south and Casualty in Wales. We need dramas to better reflect life in the north of England which is why we’ve chosen to bring back Waterloo Road.”

We have all the latest information on the show’s conclusion available here.

Elsewhere, EastEnders is no doubt gearing up for its big Christmas storylines.

This year will see a double wedding as Denise Fox prepares to marry Jack Branning, while her pregnant daughter Chelsea Fox looks set to marry evil serial killer Gray Atkins.

The day will go without a hitch, surely? Not likely.

There’s also a big change ahead of the soap as executive producer Jon Sen announced his exit from the soap and will be replaced by Chris Clenshaw.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Walford to work with the hugely talented team on a British institution that, for more than three decades, has given us some of the most memorable moments in popular culture,” Clenshaw commented. “Becoming the custodian of one of Britain’s greatest dramas is a huge honour.”

EastEnders airs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One, while Holby City airs weekly on Tuesday at 8pm in its usual slot.

