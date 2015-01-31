EastEnders: Fans react as Dean is revealed to be the father of Shabnam's baby
Last night's EastEnders ended on a shocking cliffhanger - and it didn't take fans long to share their reactions on social media
Soap fans were left open mouthed last night, when EastEnders ended on one big bombshell.
With Shabnam Masood's secret now out in the open, more details about her newborn daughter were revealed throughout the episode. We learned her name, the fact she was conceived in a club toilet and then left on her aunt's doorstep. And then - here's the biggie - we discovered who the father is.
In the closing moments of the episode Shabnam told Stacey that her baby's Dad was none other than Dean Wicks.
Dean is apparently none the wiser about the consequences of his drunken encounter with Shabnam - and he's more than a little preoccupied at the moment, having just been released by the police after being questioned over his rape of Linda Carter.
Naturally, the revelation sent Twitter into shock overdrive...
Lots of fans were overjoyed by the juicy reveal
While others weren't that impressed by the twist...
It certainly gives us all some food for thought, though...
Oh my god @bbceastenders .. I think Dean raped Shabnam as well as Linda and is also Lucy's killer! #Eastenders #dundundun
— Chelsea Ford (@ChelseaFord06) January 30, 2015