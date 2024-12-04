EastEnders spoilers tease Eve terror as intruder sneaks in - is it Nish?
Has Nish already come to see the Panesars?
Eve Unwin (played by Heather Peace) is set for a troublesome time on EastEnders, if first-look spoiler pictures are anything to go by.
Today, 4th December, viewers saw Nish (Navin Chowdhry) escape from prison in a thrilling and violent siege.
With "nuclear" revenge on his mind, it wouldn't be long before he heads back to Albert Square.
Now, in pictures from tomorrow's episode, it seems Eve is worried about someone lurking around.
After Walford reels from learning Nish has escaped from prison, Eve decides to defend Suki and her family.
But when someone's creeping via the back door, Eve urges Vinny to be quiet while she grabs a wine bottle and heads to see who's snuck in.
Who has popped in to visit the Panesars? Is it Nish?
What will Nish do when he finally confronts Suki and Eve?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.