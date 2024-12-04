With "nuclear" revenge on his mind, it wouldn't be long before he heads back to Albert Square.

Now, in pictures from tomorrow's episode, it seems Eve is worried about someone lurking around.

After Walford reels from learning Nish has escaped from prison, Eve decides to defend Suki and her family.

But when someone's creeping via the back door, Eve urges Vinny to be quiet while she grabs a wine bottle and heads to see who's snuck in.

Eve looks out the window.

Who has popped in to visit the Panesars? Is it Nish?

What will Nish do when he finally confronts Suki and Eve?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

