So it's no wonder that Sharon will be seen growing concerned as Phil struggles to write the eulogy for Peggy's funeral.

This evening's episode of the BBC1 soap find the Mitchell family out in force and joined by many other familiar Walford faces to give Peggy a final send-off.

But as the service commences and Phil takes to the lectern, will all go according to plan? Or will there be fresh drama for the Mitchells to deal with?

More like this

You can watch a clip from Monday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.