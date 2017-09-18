EastEnders: does Stacey's son Arthur have Brugada syndrome?
Is Kush and Stacey's boy at risk?
Stacey has been left reeling in tonight's EastEnders after being told by Kush their son Arthur could have Brugada syndrome.
As the Kazemis discovered in the wake of Kush's heart attack, both he and Carmel have the rare but serious condition that can cause the heart to beat dangerously fast.
After having a defibrillator fitted, Kush was discharged from hospital while Carmel herself underwent on operation. And once back on the Square, Kush wasted no time in breaking the news to Stacey that Arthur was also at risk.
Scenes to be shown on Tuesday's EastEnders will see an anxious Stacey go with Kush to the hospital.
Expecting answers about Arthur there and then, Stacey is upset to learn she has to wait for a specialist appointment the following week.
Later on, Stacey heads to the prison to break the news to a banged-up Martin, but after realising that he's having a hard time inside, she decides to keep it to herself.
But is there a danger in an already fragile Stacey opting to bottle up her anxieties?
You can watch a review of last week's EastEnders below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama below.
