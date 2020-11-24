EastEnders has teased some of what we can expect for the holiday season and it seems that someone is about to lash out at Ian and the scenes will see him left for dead. Is this how the character bows out for his extended break from the BBC soap?

Ian has not exactly been Mr Popular of late (well, has he ever?) and his list of enemies has been growing by the day. While he tries to get himself out of his financial hole, he has been getting up to all sorts of dodgy things - and the truth around the death of Sharon Watts' (Letitia Dean) son is still to come out.

Scenes in the run-up to Christmas will show Ian left in a bad way on the floor of The Queen Vic and while he is treated for his injuries, which will be severe, several residents of Walford will be looking suspicious as the real culprit looks to cover their tracks. But who does attack him? Place your bets now!

While Ian is away from the square, Adam will be swapping the screen for the stage as he takes on the lead role in Looking Good Dead. Starring as Tom Bryce in the adaptation of the Peter James novel, the show will (hopefully) launch in April 2021 and go on to tour the UK.

Woodyatt is not the first EastEnders alum to star in a Peter James show as current I'm a Celebrity contestant Shane Richie starred alongside Laura Whitmore in Not Dead Enough back in 2016. It is not yet known how long Ian will be away from Walford but the word is that it will be for quite some time.

Elsewhere, look for things to get worse between Mick and Linda Carter (Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright) before they get better, while a face from the past returns to shock Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

