The new mother has had quite the ordeal over the past few months, as abusive Gray began to undermine her confidence, before almost strangling her to death last week. Now that he has finally been taken into police custody , Chelsea has to endure looks and comments from her family and neighbours.

Chelsea Atkins (Zaraah Abrahams) made a heartbreaking decision in tonight's episode of EastEnders (14th March) as she struggled in the aftermath of her murderous husband Gray's (Toby-Alexander Smith) exit.

The last thing she needed was to hear her Auntie Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) questioning why Chelsea knowingly stayed with Gray after learning what he did to his first wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer). While Chelsea's mum Denise (Diane Fox) leapt to her defence, it was enough to leave Chelsea feeling more isolated than ever, despite being free from Gray's clutches.

As she left for the hospital, where baby Jordan had been re-admitted, her family were at the house dealing with a furious Martin Fowler (James Bye) who threw a brick through the window after learning that Gray killed his friend Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami).

Although it's clear that Chelsea adores her son, she couldn't get past the danger she had left him in with Gray. She poured her heart out to little Jordan, explaining that while Gray's actions would follow her forever, they didn't have to follow him too. Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) later visited Chelsea and offered some wise words, telling her all that mattered now was Jordan. But while Patrick intended to encourage Chelsea to be the best mum she could be, this only served to push her in the opposite direction.

When Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) arrived, Chelsea vowed that she wouldn't let Jordan come to any more harm - she was putting him up for adoption.

Chelsea thinks she is protecting her baby, but can she really let him go? Could she change her mind once she has had time to let everything sink in, or will she bid Jordan goodbye in the hope that he never has to know about his evil father?

