Despite the Beales trying to keep a lid on their dark family secret, Bobby admitted he'd done the deed and that the jewellery box he'd used as a weapon was in his locker at school.

Next week's scenes will see Ian taken aback when Bobby is being formally charged with unlawful killing and faces an anxious wait to discover whether he'll be granted bail.

By the end of the week, a determined Ian tries to fix his family but - as ever - finds that things soon take a turn for the worse.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the decision to have Bobby's guilt be discovered, executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins said:

"I needed to finally end that Lucy story once and for all. The truth has come out and justice will finally be served."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

