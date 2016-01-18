EastEnders bloodbath as Phil collapses and is rushed to hospital
The Mitchells face fresh misery next week
Yet joyous another social event in Albert Square looks set to be ruined next week when Billy and Honey's engagement bash ends with a drunken Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) coughing up blood and being rushed to hospital.
Viewers already know that Phil is suffering from cirrhosis of the liver, but the situation looks set to worsen in the wake of Phil's shock collapse. As an ambulance whisks Phil away for treatment, the rest of the Mitchells are left shocked when they learn the true extent of Phil's condition.
The Mitchell family looks set to be prominent over the coming months in the BBC1 soap, with Phil's mum Peggy (Barbara Windsor) set to be killed off, while Ross Kemp is set to make a return as Grant Mitchell to mark his on-screen mum's demise. But is Phil also set to meet his maker thanks to raging alcoholism doing irreparable harm to his body?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
