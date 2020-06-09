Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) gave Mitch the advice to fight for the woman he loves and he took great pleasure in telling Billy that he and Karen are soulmates and they will always end up together. Whilst Billy dismissed him, it was clear he was rattled.

A disgruntled Billy found his day got worse when Mitch set up a prank for him that left him covered in flour in front of a house full of guests. Mitch sneakily left a flour bomb for him that went off in comical circumstances that everyone, Karen included, found hilarious - everyone except for Billy that is.

With Billy getting more frustrated, will he fight to keep Karen, or will he make her choose between them?

More like this

Elsewhere tonight, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) came to blows when Ian came to, unsuccessfully, collect Sharon's (Letitia Dean) things. Phil made it clear what he thought of him and told Ian he knows all he wants is Sharon. Sharon, meanwhile, tried once again to reconcile with Phil but he shut her down, telling her The Vic will be his and his alone, while cruelly adding that she is dead to him.

Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) also showed his nasty side when he accused Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) of having an affair when the tracker he placed on his car showed the trip to Stratford that Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) took. He was also horrified to be kissed by Whitney Dean (Shona) as the pair continued to work on Whitney's murder charge.

That was not the only surprise kiss on the square tonight as Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) and Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) picked up where they left off yesterday. Only this passionate hookup was interrupted by Ian who was not happy at what he has seen.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.