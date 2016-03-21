Ben will be hit by a series of emotional blows next week when Abi tells him that she's lost their baby (not that she was ever really pregnant in the first place) and Phil kicks all the Mitchells out of the house.

After seeking solace in the arms of on-off lover Paul, Ben resolves to do something about the situation he's in. Scenes to be broadcast on Monday 28 March sees a drunken Phil lying asleep on the sofa and Ben approaching him with a pillow in his hands...

Luckily for Phil, Sharon (Letitia Dean) walks in and witnesses Ben attempting to suffocate his own dad. But can she put a stop to what Ben's doing before he ends up claiming another life?

More like this

You can watch 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.