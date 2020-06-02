But with Ben’s hearing deteriorating, Phil told him to stay home. The rebellious son did not listen and instead followed them there, only to find out that Danny was planning to set Phil up to take the fall for the crime.

Whilst Phil and Ben were able to escape, Ben had a gunshot go off next to his ear which took away the final bit of hearing he had left following his issues after the boat tragedy.

The dramatic episode has been praised by viewers with many taking to social media to voice their approval.

This sums up everything about their relationship in one shot. Ben, in physical and mental pain, trying to hide his feelings from his father who is not only oblivious but is sitting there only interested in his own gain. He doesn’t even notice there’s anything wrong with his child https://t.co/ROATeYvaws — Sarah (@Noir4Moon) June 1, 2020

We loved the episode here at RadioTimes.com, and in our review of the special we felt it was a shining moment for the character of Ben, even if there were a lot of gangsters.

