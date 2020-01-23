However, sneaky Sharon knows hitman Martin Fowler faked Keanu's death and let his target go free, thanks to loose-lipped best mate Linda Carter who was also in on the cover-up and told Phil's missus everything.

Having stolen Martin's burner phone containing the incriminating footage of her baby daddy begging for his life before apparently being shot dead, Shaz has played a blinder as she knows more than the men themselves - Phil and Ben still believe Keanu is dead.

While Phil is under police interrogation for doing away with the fella who got both his wife and daughter up the duff (it's not looking good), Ben makes plans to scarper. New pics from Friday's instalment appear to tease an emotional goodbye to daughter Lexi Pearce, along with her mum Lola Pearce and 'brother' Jay Brown…

More like this

But what about Phil? Is Ben going to leave his dad behind to face the music, or pray he gets out on bail so they can both do a runner together? Are they taking Louise Mitchell and baby Peggy with them and sticking to their original plan of sneaking off to Portugal with Lou's mum Lisa Fowler? Will Ben also throw Martin under the bus, even though there's no suggestion of Mr Fowler's involvement in the video?

And will drunk Linda spill the beans that Keanu is still breathing before someone gets banged up for a murder that never took place?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.