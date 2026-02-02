Actress Balvinder Sopal has confirmed that her current EastEnders storyline is set to be quite the long-running arc.

The BBC One soap has seen the complicated matriarch Suki Panesar-Unwin (Sopal) pursuing an adoption with her wife and soulmate, Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace), as they hope to become parents together after a rather troubling attempt by Suki to get a child from her pregnant teenage step-granddaughter Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) last year.

However, now heading down a much more ethical (and legal) route, it seems a rollercoaster lies ahead for the pairing known as 'Sukeve'.

Speaking at The Radio Times Covers Party 2026, Balvinder was asked about the storyline and working with co-star Heather Peace for so long now.

Balvinder said, "I mean, look, Heather and I have a brilliant relationship. We've worked together for, I think, three years now, three and a bit years. And each time, you know, we come on set, I think we find little moments that deepen the relationship between Suki and Eve, and that's really important, because I think sometimes relationships can get a bit boring or a bit samey, samey. So, we're trying to find the light and shade between the two of them, and what better way to do that than to throw in an adoption story? (laughs)."

Balvinder Sopal strikes a pose for The Radio Times Covers Party 2026. Ray Burmiston for Radio Times

On what fans can expect from the coming months, Sopal added: "That's going to be a nice long arc, and we're going to delve quite deep, hopefully, into both of their backgrounds and lives, and just see the effects of what it means and what it takes to actually go ahead and adopt. We want to be as truthful as we possibly can. It's not easy. We know that. The team at EastEnders have done their background research, so you're in for a treat."

Given we know very little about Suki's own family life growing up, could this be an opportunity to discover more about her upbringing?

Balvinder commented: "I mean, currently I can't say too much, but I think we will be seeing a lot of their pasts come to the forefront, which should happen, really, shouldn't it? Because you want to know what sort of parents they're going to be. I know everybody's like, 'Suki is a bad mum.' She is! (laughs). But it's nice to kind of delve into why, potentially.

"And I think also, you know, we've only ever seen Suki through the eyes of lots of other people... so Nish, her children, Eve, the neighbour's wife [Ayesha, played by Laila Rouass], you know? It's nice, hopefully, to introduce other people...who knows?"

Suki flashback episode, anyone?

