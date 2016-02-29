But the atmosphere soon turns sour when it's revealed that Lee has quit the job at the Rat that Nancy was also in contention for. Nancy then rages at Lee, but when Ollie is caught up in the fight thanks to the tipping over of his chair, Mick hopes that the shock will put an end to the hostilities.

But when the pair reignite their argument, Mick snaps and smashes a chair before throwing both Nancy and Lee out of the pub. So is Ollie OK after his fall? And will this be the wake-up that Nancy and Lee need? Find out when EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 7 and 8 March.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below,

