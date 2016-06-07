Bosses are currently remaining tight-lipped as to what it is that draws Grant to E20, although viewers have already seen him stoke a new conflict with brother Phil, while rumours are currently circulating about an appearance by the son he had with Michelle Fowler.

But with Kemp already back on the EastEnders set in Elstree, it won't be long before all is revealed (not that the actor was leaving much to the imagination with this selfie...)

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

More like this

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.