EastEnders: a shirtless Ross Kemp is learning NEW Grant Mitchell lines
The actor is back on the set of the BBC1 soap
EastEnders fans crying out for more Grant Mitchell scenes won't have to wait much longer. The Walford hard man is returning to Albert Square - and he's got the scripts to prove it.
Following his recent reappearance during the week of Barbara Windsor's exit, actor Ross Kemp will be back for a further stint on the BBC1 soap and he's already learning his lines!
Bosses are currently remaining tight-lipped as to what it is that draws Grant to E20, although viewers have already seen him stoke a new conflict with brother Phil, while rumours are currently circulating about an appearance by the son he had with Michelle Fowler.
But with Kemp already back on the EastEnders set in Elstree, it won't be long before all is revealed (not that the actor was leaving much to the imagination with this selfie...)
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
