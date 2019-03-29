Don't forget - EastEnders changes time slot tonight to avoid Coronation Street clash
The two soaps will no longer be going head to head in the schedules
BBC1 has made a change to its schedule tonight (29th March 2019), so that EastEnders can avoid a clash ITV's Coronation Street. TV magazines - including Radio Times - has EastEnders listed as starting at 8.00pm, but a late-notice alteration has now moved the BBC1 soap to 8.30pm.
Corrie has an hour-long episode starting at 7.30pm, with a repeat episode of Midsomer Murders airing at 8.30pm.
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
BBC1 had also been previously set to show a News Special at 9.30pm, but this has now been removed from the schedule, meaning that Friday's viewing now runs as follows:
8.00pm Would I Lie to You
8.30pm EastEnders
9.00pm MasterChef: the Finals
10.00pm BBC News
10.35pm Film: Sliding Doors
12.15am BBC News
EastEnders will this evening reveal the fate of Evie, who was shown on Thursday to have received a savage beating after drug dealers caught up with her.
More like this
- Ben Mitchell and Lola Pearce return to EastEnders – but what are they hiding?
- Ruby’s attackers Ross and Matt found guilty in EastEnders trial verdict?
Fans will also see Sharon demanding answers from Phil and asking him to keep Keanu away from Louise. Mitch relishes in the success of the salon, where a customer takes a liking to Chantelle and leaves her a generous tip. Later, Patrick announces which of the businesses he will be investing in.
Billy, meanwhile, takes Will and Janet for dinner, only to be called away for work, so Habiba steps in and asks Adam to join them...
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.