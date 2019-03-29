BBC1 had also been previously set to show a News Special at 9.30pm, but this has now been removed from the schedule, meaning that Friday's viewing now runs as follows:

8.00pm Would I Lie to You

8.30pm EastEnders

9.00pm MasterChef: the Finals

10.00pm BBC News

10.35pm Film: Sliding Doors

12.15am BBC News

EastEnders will this evening reveal the fate of Evie, who was shown on Thursday to have received a savage beating after drug dealers caught up with her.

Fans will also see Sharon demanding answers from Phil and asking him to keep Keanu away from Louise. Mitch relishes in the success of the salon, where a customer takes a liking to Chantelle and leaves her a generous tip. Later, Patrick announces which of the businesses he will be investing in.

Billy, meanwhile, takes Will and Janet for dinner, only to be called away for work, so Habiba steps in and asks Adam to join them...

