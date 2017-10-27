Davies is seriously not enjoying the latest developments in Max Branning's scheme to take down Albert Square, sharing his frustration online after the showdown between Max and James Willmott-Brown.

Max may have stood up to his evil boss, refusing to drag Carmel Kazemi any further into his scheme – but what will the fallout be?

Advertisement

It all ended with the "doof doofs" so we'll have to wait to see if there's a dramatic conclusion. Hopefully it's up to scratch or Davies will get even angrier.