Kent had previously been diagnosed with osteoporosis, arthritis and a rare skin disorder, and was a patron of Equal People Performing Arts, a charity supporting disabled, non-disabled and disadvantaged people who want to enjoy the arts.

His talent agency Carey Dodd Associates posted on Twitter, which has recently been re-branded as X: "It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time.

"Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend".

Kent was named Best Actor in the Van D'Or Awards by critic Barry Norman for his role in the 2011 short film Sunny Boy. He was also patron of the Mushroom Theatre Company in Rayleigh.

Meanwhile, Kent's memorable scene in Game of Thrones saw the star as his character bringing the body of his young daughter to Daenerys, in order to show her what her dragons had done.

Casualty star Lee Mead paid tribute to Kent, saying on Twitter: "Darren was an amazing human being and so special. Always giving of his time to people and always so positive. A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news."

Meanwhile, screenwriter Ben Trebilcook said: "Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday.

"Darren, an Essex writer, actor and director, directed our award winning short You Know Me. A true character who was Always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging, Darren will be sorely missed."