Danny-Boy Hatchard is set to leave EastEnders
Last orders for Lee Carter – Hatchard becomes the third actor to leave the BBC1 soap this week following the news that Rita Simons and Samantha Womack will also be leaving EastEnders
Danny-Boy Hatchard is set to leave EastEnders, becoming the third actor this week confirmed to be moving on from the BBC1 soap.
Following the news that Rita Simons and Samantha Womack will be departing as part of a "big storyline" next year, it's now also been confirmed that Hatchard, who plays Danny Dyer's on-screen son Lee Carter, will also be leaving the show.
The BBC confirmed to the Sun that the actor was moving on, although an insider warned not to rule out a return for Mick and Linda's eldest son.
When he first joined EastEnders in 2014, Hatchard said he was overwhelmed by working with the BBC1 cast.
"To work with Danny Dyer, Kellie Bright, Timothy West and Linda Henry is an honour," he said. "I've learned more from them than during three years in drama school - I'm going to take it all with me and use it for the rest of my life."
Let's hope his education stands him in good stead for his future career – and whatever storylines are in store for him over the coming months...