The BBC confirmed to the Sun that the actor was moving on, although an insider warned not to rule out a return for Mick and Linda's eldest son.

When he first joined EastEnders in 2014, Hatchard said he was overwhelmed by working with the BBC1 cast.

"To work with Danny Dyer, Kellie Bright, Timothy West and Linda Henry is an honour," he said. "I've learned more from them than during three years in drama school - I'm going to take it all with me and use it for the rest of my life."

Let's hope his education stands him in good stead for his future career – and whatever storylines are in store for him over the coming months...