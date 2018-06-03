But as the audience applauded, the camera panned to Jossa, who was sitting with her former EastEnders co-stars Lacey Turner and Jake Wood (aka Stacey Slater and Max Branning).

Speaking to Turner, Jossa appeared to say "I think they all self-harm on that show."

After being called out online, Jossa – who played Lauren Branning – was forced to clarify her comments and explain the context.

BBC/Dan Goldsmith

The pregnant soap star wrote in her Instagram story: "Just to clear things up, Lacey asked me what the storyline was, as we couldn’t hear. I answered with, I’m not actually sure, ‘I think they all self-harmed on that show’.

"I didn’t watch the show, I only went from the clip I saw previous, which involved three girls on a bed. I haven’t watched the show recently so don’t actually know, but always love it and wasn’t discrediting. I was literally answering what the storyline was.

"I know that self-harm isn’t a joke, obviously, and love any soap that tackles hard stories. It’s been taken out of context! Jake Wood’s story involved self-harm too. I wasn’t hating, I was answering a question. Sorry for offence!!"