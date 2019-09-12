Bobby Beale threatens to burn his house down in dramatic EastEnders cliffhanger
Troubled teen breaks down as he's haunted by dead sister Lucy
EastEnders' Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) is on the verge of setting fire to the family home as he's plagued by painful memories of murdering his sister Lucy Beale.
An explosive cliffhanger on Thursday 12th September saw the tormented teenager douse the house in petrol stolen from the Arches and gripped a lighter as he shouted to drown out the taunting voice of his deceased sibling, repeatedly refusing to forgive him. In the throes of a psychological breakdown, anguished Bobby screamed: "It's my house, you don't live here any more!" as concerned Max Branning (Jake Wood) attempted to kick the door down from outside.
Bobby has struggled with his mental health since being released from young offenders' institute earlier this year, having served three years for accidentally taking his sister's life during an argument back in 2014. Viewers have seen him turn to Islam as a way of trying to make peace with his past, only to be increasingly plagued by visions of Lucy.
Thursday's episode featured an effectively disturbing hallucination of her corpse lying on the living room floor where she died, causing Bobby to break down.
Fans will have to wait until Friday to see if Bobby goes to the drastic lengths of torching the scene of the crime in order to eradicate the past, but we can reveal the Beale boy does end up turning his back on Ian to move in with Max - ironic, considering he was framed by the Beales and the Mitchells for Lucy's murder who covered for Bobby.
Is that because the Beale residence goes up in smoke?
