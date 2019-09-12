Bobby has struggled with his mental health since being released from young offenders' institute earlier this year, having served three years for accidentally taking his sister's life during an argument back in 2014. Viewers have seen him turn to Islam as a way of trying to make peace with his past, only to be increasingly plagued by visions of Lucy.

Thursday's episode featured an effectively disturbing hallucination of her corpse lying on the living room floor where she died, causing Bobby to break down.

Fans will have to wait until Friday to see if Bobby goes to the drastic lengths of torching the scene of the crime in order to eradicate the past, but we can reveal the Beale boy does end up turning his back on Ian to move in with Max - ironic, considering he was framed by the Beales and the Mitchells for Lucy's murder who covered for Bobby.

More like this

Is that because the Beale residence goes up in smoke?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.