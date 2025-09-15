But Strictly is no easy feat, especially when juggling a full-time role, and Sopal has revealed how she will manage both gigs.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Sopal said: "It will be a sort of reduced schedule, but I am working there. And actually, I quite like the idea that I get to do both. Strictly and EastEnders have a really great relationship. We always have somebody from the show on Strictly, so they're very mindful."

Balvinder Sopal. BBC

The EastEnders star will certainly be rising to the challenge that Strictly presents, with the actress admitting she is a slight "perfectionist".

"I think the scrutiny will come from me first before anybody else," she explained. "Even when I get my lines, I'm like, 'Why this word? Why not that word? OK, I've got to make this work'.

"So I need to try and understand this language that we're going to be speaking now because it is like another language. So, for me, I can't think about the scrutiny of anyone else, because then I think I will just fall flat on my backside."

