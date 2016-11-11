Oz really enjoys sealing his sales deals by turning into his fingers into the shape of a gun and pretending to fire shots into his phone. Seeing as he's the top salesman, he must be doing it all day long. Oz, you're not a gangster. You're trying to get people to change their energy supplier.

2. He uses the term "smash it"

He disrespected Whitney by telling Lee he'd like to "smash it". He then scrawled the words on Lee's leather briefcase and said it was "smashing" to meet Whitney when they came face to face. It's a wonder Lee hasn't wrapped that headset chord around Oz's throat.

3. He lies to his customers

Oz will do anything to remain top dog in the office - and even fibs about his own mother to gain "trust" with his clients. Proud of yourself, Oz? Well, yes, it seems you are, judging by that self-satisfied wink. What a winker.

4. He calls Lee "Mr Bean"

Lee can really do without people messing with his mental health at the moment. But bully boy Oz shows no qualms about seizing on Lee's weaknesses and exploiting them to the full. And it seems that Lee can't even go to his line manager to complain because that petty despot is just as bad.

5. He's smug - 24 hours a day

How do you sleep at night, Oz? Just how?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

