In the run-up to Amy making her announcement, she was seen having to give a statement to police officers, who told her that it was an offence to have had sex with Tyler Jefferies as she'd been underage. Dad-to-be Tyler then went on to tell Amy that he didn't want anything to do with the baby after being threatened by a protective Tracy.

Corrie fans will now have to wait until Wednesday to discover what Amy actually does, though it seems she'll spurn Tracy's request to have some mother-and-daughter time, opting instead to again seek out the company of Bethany. But will Amy really go through with the abortion?

Certainly by next week, the fallout from Amy's decision will continue to be felt when she locks herself in her bedroom and refuses to go for her baby scan. But is she merely refusing to accept what lies ahead in her future? Or might she not actually be pregnant anymore?

