The new trailer kicks off with the Barlow family gathered around the table, enjoying a roast as they celebrate Bertie's first Christmas early. However, the mood looks far from festive when Sinead turns on partner Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), telling him "Don't come back!” as he leaves the house.

While we’ll have to see exactly what Daniel said to provoke such a reaction, we know where he goes next: into the arms of co-worker Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon). "Don't be nice to me, I don't deserve it," says a tearful Daniel, before the pair can be seen holding each other, seemingly about to lock lips.

However, at the same time, Sinead is seen alone in her flat, drenched in sweat and looking close to death.

The trailer also sees David at the centre of a prison riot with inmates managing to smash through a window with a bench. Speaking on the phone to Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding), David admits: "Things just went too far."

During the riot, David is set to come face-to-face with his hospitalised rapist Josh (Ryan Clayton), who is awaiting trial for another male rape. Is he about to take the ultimate revenge?

