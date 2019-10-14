Coronation Street is not on tonight – find out when it's back
The cobbles drought continues thanks to live football on ITV
Coronation Street fans must endure another schedule change on Monday 14th October as the soap makes way for live football for the second time in a week, putting a practically unheard of gap of seven days between episodes.
ITV begins coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match between Bulgaria and England at 7pm (kick-off at 7.45pm) so Corrie, and stablemate Emmerdale, will not be on. Both soaps were dropped the previous Friday for England's qualifier against Czech Republic.
Bereft viewers have been waiting since last Wednesday to find out the latest goings-on in Weatherfield, when dying Sinead Osbourne (Katie McGlynn) faced up to her terminal cancer diagnosis as she told her family she had weeks to live.
Corrie eventually returns on Wednesday 16th October, but brace yourselves as it won't exactly be all smiles - there are more emotional scenes ahead as Daniel Osbourne, Beth Tinker and the clan try to cheer up the tragic mum with a picnic in the park.
Elsewhere, Max's maternal grandmother Marion Logan, mum of the late Callum Logan, shows up wanting to discuss custody of her grandchildren, and heavily pregnant Gemma Winter gets stuck in a turnstile when she goes to see Weatherfield County play!
