Bereft viewers have been waiting since last Wednesday to find out the latest goings-on in Weatherfield, when dying Sinead Osbourne (Katie McGlynn) faced up to her terminal cancer diagnosis as she told her family she had weeks to live.

Corrie eventually returns on Wednesday 16th October, but brace yourselves as it won't exactly be all smiles - there are more emotional scenes ahead as Daniel Osbourne, Beth Tinker and the clan try to cheer up the tragic mum with a picnic in the park.

Elsewhere, Max's maternal grandmother Marion Logan, mum of the late Callum Logan, shows up wanting to discuss custody of her grandchildren, and heavily pregnant Gemma Winter gets stuck in a turnstile when she goes to see Weatherfield County play!

