Digital Spy reports Georgina's character is a teen who drove her dad to the ED, but "having just passed her test, her driving skills leave much to be desired".

Campbell is best known for playing Amelia Spencer on the popular ITV soap, a character she played for 13 years.

Daisy Campbell as Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale. ITV

Teen pregnancy, a complicated relationship with villain Tom King, and an ultimate move to live with her biological father alongside daughter Esther are just some of the storylines Campbell brought to life on the soap.

Campbell spoke to RadioTimes.com about filming her final scenes last year, stating: "It was so sad, I was dreading those last two weeks because I hate crying in front of people if it's not for a scene. It was really, really emotional."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Casualty continues on Saturday 28th June at 8:20pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Previous episodes are available to stream on iPlayer now.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.