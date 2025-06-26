Daisy Campbell has joined the Casualty cast for a guest role following her recent Emmerdale exit.

"Daisy will be on Casualty for this weekend's episode and will play the guest character of Georgina Birch," the BBC confirmed in a statement.

Digital Spy reports Georgina's character is a teen who drove her dad to the ED, but "having just passed her test, her driving skills leave much to be desired".

Campbell is best known for playing Amelia Spencer on the popular ITV soap, a character she played for 13 years.

Daisy Campbell as Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale looking sternly at a woman
Daisy Campbell as Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale. ITV

Teen pregnancy, a complicated relationship with villain Tom King, and an ultimate move to live with her biological father alongside daughter Esther are just some of the storylines Campbell brought to life on the soap.

Campbell spoke to RadioTimes.com about filming her final scenes last year, stating: "It was so sad, I was dreading those last two weeks because I hate crying in front of people if it's not for a scene. It was really, really emotional."

Casualty continues on Saturday 28th June at 8:20pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Previous episodes are available to stream on iPlayer now.

Authors

Lidia Molina-WhyteFreelance
