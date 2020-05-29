"Whatever he did to her, Yasmeen genuinely feels like she had no right to treat him the way she did and regrets the attack," King told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview. "She feels she deserves the charges brought against her, mainly because he never raised his hand to her.

"In the confrontation with the bottle he pushed her away and in her weakness she fell backwards, but he has never hit Yasmeen.

"He might have been physically violent in other relationships but the threat of it has always been there in this marriage. Women I talked to in my research said the threat of violence was much more intimidating than the violence itself.

More like this

"Alya wants her to tell the court everything she's been through and ultimately plead not guilty, but Yasmeen doesn't want to talk about it."

Determined to get justice for her granny and expose her horrid other half, Alya takes action and changes the locks on the house to keep Geoff out.

Next week the story develops as ashamed Yasmeen confesses to her granddaughter Geoff slept with paid escorts and gave her an STI, and as the sleazy secret spreads among the street Mr Metcalfe is forced to twist the situation to paint himself as the victim. Not only that, but Geoff's secret CCTV he installed in the house to monitor his wife's every move is discovered by son Tim…

Can Yasmeen be convinced to stop protecting Geoff and see how deeply his abuse has affected her? And will Alya be the one to bring down the bully and show the rest of Weatherfield his true colours?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.