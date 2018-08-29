As viewers will recall, Peter started his passionate affair with Tina back in 2013 on the very day that he married Carla. But Peter and Tina's plans to run away together were stymied when Carla revealed that he was pregnant. Realising it was Carla he loved, Peter ditched Tina, who then went on to be murdered in 2014 by Carla's brother Rob Donovan.

Subsequent events then saw Peter arrested for the crime, with the resulting stress causing Carla to lose her baby. Following the eventual exposure of Rob's guilt, Peter left for a new life in Portsmouth, while Carla later embarked on a relationship with Nick Tilsley.

But with Peter now back in her orbit thanks to his recent investment in Underworld, Carla is understandably concerned that her ex will revert to type. Find out how Peter reacts when Corrie shows these scenes at 7.30 and 8.30pm on ITV.

