Roy, who has recently started work on a shared plot with neighbour Sharif, will discover that Cathy is getting over the death of her husband. So is this destined to be Roy’s first chance of romance following the death of his beloved Hayley?

"I'm chuffed to bits to be joining the cast of my favourite soap. My family and I grew up watching it and to actually be working on it is a dream come true," said Hill today.

Producer Stuart Blackburn added: “Recently widowed, Cathy is an engaging yet sometimes chaotic woman. Though her indecision can drive her friends mad, behind the vulnerable front is a woman who truly does have a heart of gold. Gentle, kind and intelligent she has more to offer than she knows and in Roy she'll find a friend who will ultimately bring out the best in her.

“We are delighted that Melanie Hill has agreed to join us and take on the role. Familiar I'm sure to our audience, Melanie is an incredible actress who I know will soon propel Cathy to the heart of Coronation Street.”

