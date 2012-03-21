"She's left some rather big stiletto shoes to fill but to have the opportunity to represent such an iconic character of yesteryear on stage is an absolute honour."

While Marsh takes on the early years of the role made famous by Pat Phoenix, Elsie's later life will be re-created by West End singing star Jodie Prenger. She said: "The entire production is just gorgeous with infectious songs which stick in your head! The music is fabulous, the orchestration is phenomenal and the cast are truly amazing.

"To be asked to play such an amazing part in something that people will be telling their grandchildren about in years to come is just a dream."

Marsh and Prenger join the previously announced line-up that is headed by Paul O'Grady and features a slew of Corrie favourites, including Bet Lynch (Julie Goodyear), Curly Watts (Kevin Kennedy) and even nasty old Richard Hillman (Brian Capron).

See who's involved and get a glimpse of the Elsie Tanner fire in the Street of Dreams video:

Street of Dreams now opens in May. More details on the official website.