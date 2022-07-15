The teen recently decided it was time to hand over the dodgy cash she inherited from her late father Rick (Greg Wood), as she knew it all came from conning innocent people . Pal Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) warned her to be careful, but Kelly was adamant that this was what she wanted to do.

Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) was left in serious danger in tonight's Coronation Street (15th July), as her plan to pay back all the clients wronged by her dad backfired in a big way.

Aadi offered to join her when she headed out on another trip to one of her dad's ex-clients. Kelly was grateful for his support, and the pair agreed to meet at Speed Daal that evening for a date. While Aadi was excitedly preparing for the occasion, Kelly ended up in a row with guardian Gary Windass (Mikey North), who had learned from Rick's former associate Sharon just what Kelly was up to.

When Gary – who viewers know actually murdered Rick – tried to put a stop to Kelly's heroism, she reminded him that he wasn't her dad and stormed out, determined to continue with her good deeds. Bumping into Aadi, Kelly confirmed she was still up for their date, but she was distracted and rushed away.

Arriving on the doorstep of a man named Ross, Kelly introduced herself as Rick's daughter and handed him an envelope of money. But as she walked away, Ross kept his eye on her and phoned a friend to report who he'd just spoken with – the man on the line would be very interested...

Gary, meanwhile, learned that Kelly was intending to meet with Aadi, leaving him willing to resolve their argument later. His wife Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) pointed out that it was odd that Kelly hadn't returned home to change for her date, but Gary wasn't worried.

Little did he know that Kelly had been captured and locked in a cellar. Will Gary realise she's in trouble and be able to save her, or can Kelly find an escape route? Or is there a strong chance she won't survive this terrifying situation?

