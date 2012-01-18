Katherine Kelly on her Corrie exit: "It’s not the ending that everyone expects"
Exclusive video: the Coronation Street star talks about leaving the soap and her future treading the boards
“I don’t want to spoil it,” says Coronation Street’s Katherine Kelly about her forthcoming final appearance as the long-suffering Becky. “But hopefully it’s not the ending that everyone expects... I have seen those last two episodes and I did shed a tear – there’s one scene in particular where I just couldn’t help it.”
Becky is leaving Weatherfield on 23 January after five turbulent years but it’s certainly not the last we’ll be seeing of the actress who’s played her.
Speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party, Kelly gave us an update on how she's faring in rehearsals at London’s National Theatre, where she’s set to star in a new production of Oliver Goldsmith’s She Stoops to Conquer.
“I’m off screen on Monday and then we have our first preview on Tuesday. I’m in a bit of a headspin with it all, but I’m having the greatest time.”
For more on this, plus Kelly’s thoughts on her screentime with Street newcomer Jeremy Sheffield, see the video of our interview above.