Speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party, Kelly gave us an update on how she's faring in rehearsals at London’s National Theatre, where she’s set to star in a new production of Oliver Goldsmith’s She Stoops to Conquer.

“I’m off screen on Monday and then we have our first preview on Tuesday. I’m in a bit of a headspin with it all, but I’m having the greatest time.”

For more on this, plus Kelly’s thoughts on her screentime with Street newcomer Jeremy Sheffield, see the video of our interview above.