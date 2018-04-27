Jim has been banged up in "the big house" (or "prison" to you and me) since 2011 after being jailed following a botched armed robbery.

But it looks as though he'll be reunited with both ex-wife Liz and son Steve very soon - whether they'll be pleased to see him is another matter entirely...

Speaking to the Mirror, Charles Lawson said: "They wanted me back full time this year, but I couldn't do it as I am doing Rebus on stage and a thriller. I'm going to film a bit, but then will be back again next year."

