Jim McDonald is returning to Coronation Street. So he is
He's out of the big house...
Coronation Street hard man Jim McDonald is returning to Weatherfield, with actor Charles Lawson set to reprise the role later this year.
Said a show spokesperson today: "Jim is such a hugely popular character. We’re delighted he is coming back for what will be a typically explosive Jim storyline."
Jim has been banged up in "the big house" (or "prison" to you and me) since 2011 after being jailed following a botched armed robbery.
But it looks as though he'll be reunited with both ex-wife Liz and son Steve very soon - whether they'll be pleased to see him is another matter entirely...
Speaking to the Mirror, Charles Lawson said: "They wanted me back full time this year, but I couldn't do it as I am doing Rebus on stage and a thriller. I'm going to film a bit, but then will be back again next year."
