Sticking by her sons as they faced court for breaking their bail conditions the previous week widened the rift between Gail and betrayed Audrey who end up clashing again in the aftermath of the decision, but Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) is concerned when there is suddenly no sign of her parent.

Alerting the police when Gail fails to come home on Wednesday 10th July, Sarah is frantic as angry Aud blames her thieving grandsons for driving her away. Before you can say 'Cain and Abel' another huge fight breaks out between David and Nick as they come to blows over their mother's disappearance. But where exactly has Gail got to?

Feeling guilty, Nick assures his younger brother he is done with the deceit and has decided to tell the truth take full responsibility for taking Audrey's cash, forcing David to do his own about-face by calling lawyer Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) and retracting his claim that Nick was responsible for the factory roof collapse that killed Rana.

Will Nick betray David in court?

Complicating matters further, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) then wades in and urges boyfriend Nick to protect himself and stick to the original calculating plan of blaming his brain injury on his erratic actions.

"Nick is very torn," confides Price. "Suddenly it becomes real that he might go away for a long time and the life he is trying so hard to build up again could be lost. He starts to think if he keeps quiet there is a chance he could get away with it. Plus his brother has been inside and done all that, so he thinks David won't mind so much if he goes down!"

On Friday 12th July the brothers are back in the dock - only for Nick to go back on his word and blame his condition for what he did, dropping David in it by accusing him of orchestrating a premeditated scam on their grandmother!

"The fact is Nick does have a brain injury," defends Price. "I don't think that really made him do the things he did but he has been different since, so he sees it as legitimate to use it as an excuse."

The judge delivers his decision on whether David and Nick will be spending the next few years in jail, while Sarah plays dirty and tells Mr Tilsley using his brain condition has backfired as she plans to remove him as director of Underworld on the grounds he's not fit to run the business!

"Nick thinks Sarah will forgive him," says Price. "His sister is a bit like David in that they kick and scream, then eventually find someone else to kick and scream against - so Nick reckons they will get through this…"

