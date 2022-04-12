Viewers have seen Daisy try to rein in her jealousy as Daniel and his ex Nicky have grown close while working at the school together, after the latter got a job as a teaching assistant.

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) is set to dump girlfriend Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) in Coronation Street , convinced she is responsible for his friend Nicky Wheatley's (Kimberly Hart-Simpson) upsetting situation.

But Daisy is about to make a big discovery about Nicky when she intervenes in her love life.

Hoping to occupy Nicky's time and keep her away from Daniel, Daisy arranges a date between Nicky and Ashley Hardcastle (Lamin Touray), the footballer Daisy previously dated herself. But this plans fails spectacularly when Ashley recognises Nicky from her past profession as a sex worker.

Daisy is shocked by this revelation, and decides to confront Daniel, who kept this information from her. But later in the week, Daisy once again speaks to Nicky, and is left thoughtful when Nicky reiterates that she isn't romantically interested in Daniel.

Still, she asks her beau to avoid Nicky from now on, and isn't happy when she sees them looking cosy together.

At the school, Nicky meets with Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonca), who wants to discuss her former career. Nicky informs her that she did indeed work in the sex industry, and worse is to come when she learns that images and videos of her have been spread all over the school.

Daniel accuses Daisy of a malicious act ITVWhen Daniel hears what has happened, he is furious and immediately assumes this is down to Daisy. But is he right to point the finger at her?

She may have a malicious side, but would Daisy really take things as far as this by tearing down another woman, or is there another explanation?

The couple are split apart by the upsetting situation, while poor Nicky remains the true victim of the piece. Is it all over for Daniel and Daisy, and will Nicky be able to salvage her new life?

