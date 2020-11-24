To make things worse, he and Alya (Sair Khan) soon learn that Elaine has been found and has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital, meaning she may no longer be able to be relied on to help Yasmeen either.

With Geoff's plans working out just he had hoped, he feels confident when he takes the stand at the trial and takes great pleasure in painting Yasmeen as the guilty and violent person in their marriage, and makes her out to be an unhinged alcoholic in the process.

But Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) is on hand to try and turn things around and his line of questioning could well lead to Geoff revealing the truth about Elaine being Tim's mum...

As for Elaine, she gets a visit from Tim and tells him that she is convinced Geoff has been at the hospital spying on her. Knowing she could well be Yasmeen's last hope, Tim begs her to reconsider her decision not to be a witness, but is Geoff's hold on Elaine too strong for her to go against him?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.