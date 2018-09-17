Hannah and Jim put the next part of their cruel scheme into action on tonight's Coronation Street. With Steve still unsure about whether the truth is being told about his sister, he demands that she take a DNA test to prove that they're related. Hannah appears happy to go ahead with the idea, but little does Steve realise that she's about to fix the test in order to get the result she needs.

Advertisement

In this new clip released by Corrie, Steve can be seen providing his swab, only for Hannah two surreptitiously swap his sample for one taken from her brother. But will her plan work?