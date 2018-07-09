The actor who plays Duncan - Nicholas Gleaves - is a familiar face to fans of TV drama and is best known for his role as DS Andy Roper in ITV's Scott & Bailey, in which he featured for two series alongside wife Lesley Sharp. Prior to that he played Rick Powell in 14 episodes of Playing the Field, Ray Fairburn in six-part drama Conviction and James Whitaker in Survivors.

He has also made appearances in a wide-range of other TV dramas, including Cold Feet, Vera, Marvellous, Robin Hood, Waterloo Road and Foyle's War.

Theatre credits include the lead role of Macbeth at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester and as Peter in On the Shore of the Wide World, first at the Royal Exchange and then later at the Royal National Theatre.

