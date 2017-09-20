This evening, we'll see bride Eva fighting with Maria in an ornamental fountain after her wedding day is thrown into chaos, while Jenny and Johnny face a last-minute dash to their own nuptials on motorbike.

Elsewhere, Michelle discovers that Will is her stalker after finding a folder full of photographs of her at his home. Plus Adam's efforts to ruin Underworld are revealed.

Speaking recently about Coronation Street's move to six episodes a week, the show's executive producer Kieran Roberts said:

More like this

“Coronation Street is absolutely ready with our sixth weekly episode and I’m very pleased that it will be a double Wednesday treat.

"Our first week in this new pattern is truly unmissable, with heartstopping drama, heartbreaking emotion and heartwarming comedy.”

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers