Wasting no time, a vengeful Phelan was quick to issue a warning: either Vinny shows his face again in the UK or something bad will happen to Flora. Knowing how Phelan is prone to a spot of kidnapping, we think Vinny should take the threat seriously.

Later on, in the episode, Corrie fans saw Pat making checks on a gun he's managed to get hold of, fuelling suspicion that Vinny will be replacing Andy as his hostage of choice in the basement over at Abduction HQ.

But might there be more to this high-stakes plotline than meets the eye? After all, Daniel Osbourne has also been rubbing Pat up the wrong way thanks to his investigation into the Calcutta Street flats scam. Might Phelan be planning to use the firearm on him?

No doubt all will be revealed in the weeks ahead as Corrie's most malevolent character puts his scheme into action...

