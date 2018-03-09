Next week's episodes of Corrie will see Gemma and Tyrone regretting their night together and agreeing that it was a mistake.

Fiz, meanwhile, decides that she wants to come back home - but as she takes the bedding out of the washing machine, she discovers a condom wrapper!

Scenes to be shown on Monday then see Fiz asking Sean about her discovery, but he insists it isn't his.

More like this

A fuming Fiz then confronts Tyrone, who instantly admits to having cheated on her with Gemma. Just how will Fiz react?

You can watch a 60-seccond rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.